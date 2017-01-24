Search our News Archive

Leicester

Leicester: temperatures should reach 5C later

  PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com)  

Leicester given all-clear after third inspection

 By James Burn 12:28PM 24 JAN 2017 

TODAY'S meeting at Leicester is on.

Officials at the track were due to inspect at 8am, but shortly before then announced plans for a second check at 10.30am.

That failed to deliver a verdict and another look was called for 12.00pm, but the card was then given the green light.

Temperatures dropped to -2C last night, but are due to rise to 5C later. Racing starts at 1.20.

 
