Leicester: temperatures should reach 5C later PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com)

Leicester given all-clear after third inspection



TODAY'S meeting at Leicester is on.

Officials at the track were due to inspect at 8am, but shortly before then announced plans for a second check at 10.30am.

That failed to deliver a verdict and another look was called for 12.00pm, but the card was then given the green light.

Temperatures dropped to -2C last night, but are due to rise to 5C later. Racing starts at 1.20.