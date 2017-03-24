Vics Canvas: finished third in last year's Grand National at the age of 13 PICTURE: David Keane

Last year's third Vics Canvas to miss National

VETERAN Vics Canvas, who last year was scooped off the turf at Becher's Brook the first time around by Robbie Dunne on his way to finishing third in the Grand National, will miss next month's renewal after meeting with a setback.

Dermot McLoughlin, trainer of the 14-year-old, said on Friday morning: "Unfortunately Vics Canvas has had a setback and won't be going to Aintree. He won't run this season.

"We worked him recently and he worked well but we discovered a little problem - he has a small crack to a bone in the sesamoid area. It's not serious but time is against us. The vet says we could race on with him next season, if we want to. But that's a decision we have yet to make."

Next year is potentially a stretch for the 14-year-old chaser, who has not run since he finished 14 lengths behind Rule The World at Aintree, having reached the elbow upsides before fading, his earlier mishaps perhaps taking their toll.

He had been given the same mark for this year's race that he carried to third 12 months ago and was a general 50-1 chance on Friday morning, with most firms yet to react to the news.

His excellent run was last April was made even more notable for one of his owners, broadcaster Gary O'Brien, as he was part of BBC Radio 5 live's commentary team at Aintree.