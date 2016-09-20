Frankie Dettori has played a key role in Lady Aurelia's training PICTURE: Getty Images

No training plans yet for 'assistant' Dettori



FRANKIE DETTORI has enjoyed overseeing the preparation of Saturday's Cheveley Park Stakes favourite Lady Aurelia but the jockey insists he is not ready to take out his training licence just yet.

With her trainer Wesley Ward in the United States, Dettori has been pivotal to the Prix Morny winner's build-up to her first race in Britain since landing the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, with the trainer describing her regular rider as his "assistant" on more than one occasion.

While Dettori says he has relished the experience of overseeing Lady Aurelia's preparation, he admits the responsibility has taken its toll.

"I've been offering my services to American trainer Wesley Ward," said Dettori in his Ladbrokes blog. "I've taken his Cheveley Park Stakes chance Lady Aurelia under my wing and I have to say it's been an incredible experience.

"She's been at Newmarket since last month's Prix Morny. She was quiet the first week but since then I've been riding her out every morning and we've had three gallops on the Rowley Mile to get her used to the dip.

"But let's not get ahead of ourselves, I'm only doing this as a favour to Wesley as he's a friend of mine - this is a one-off and just a trial for me. I'm not going to be taking out a licence any time soon.

"I've only had one horse to look after and I'm a nervous wreck! Looking after Lady Aurelia has taken up a lot of my time and she's constantly on my mind.

"To be honest, in a way it'll be a relief when it's over because I feel a sense of responsibility. I've become very attached to her and it'll break my heart when she goes."

A 'special one'

Dettori has built a close relationship with the filly and feels things have gone to plan so far.

"Overall, I'm extremely pleased with her and fingers crossed we'll get her through the race in one piece," he said.

"She's settled well, put weight back on and I'm so happy with how the preparations have gone.

"You get close to the special ones, like I was with Golden Horn last year.

"However, anxiety aside, she's such a sweetheart and a joy to ride. When she's got the tack on and reaches the paddock that'll be three-quarters of my job done and the rest will take care of itself."