Blue Point: was an impressive winner of the Gimcrack on his last start PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Blue Point hot favourite as Caravaggio misses out

BLUE POINT is the hot favourite with William Hill for the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes after fellow star juvenile Caravaggio was taken out of Saturday’s race at Monday's confirmation stage.

Caravaggio was not the only high-profile absentee for Newmarket as ante-post favourite Firmament was missing from the Betfred Cambridgeshire on the same day.

Last month trainer Aidan O’Brien revealed Caravaggio’s season could be over after the Coventry and Phoenix Stakes winner pulled a muscle and the big clash is now definitely off the agenda.

In contrast, Charlie Appleby has declared all systems go for Blue Point, who won the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Gimcrack Stakes at York last month.

Intelligence Cross could fill the void for the O’Brien team, while Peace Envoy features among four other options for Ballydoyle.

Mehmas, who outbattled Blue Point to win the Qatar Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, is rated the chief danger to the Godolphin colt at 9-2 with Hills.

Having missed the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes on Saturday, Mokarris remains a possible for Simon Crisford, while the William Haggas-trained Mubtasim, winner of a big sales race at the St Leger meeting, is another exciting proposition.

Lady Aurelia is an even shorter price than Blue Point for her Newmarket assignment in the Cheveley Park Stakes where she will face a maximum of nine rivals.

The main opposition to the 10-11 shot looks set to come from Frankel filly Queen Kindly, who has already shown herself to be a giant-killer by beating Fair Eva at York.

Roly Poly chased home the Richard Fahey-trained chestnut in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes and could reoppose for O’Brien, who has included exciting colt Capri in a raft of contenders for the same day’s Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes.

In the absence of Firmament, Sacred Act takes over at the head of the Cambridgeshire market with a number of firms. Former winners Bronze Angel, Third Time Lucky and Educate remaining in the reckoning for the first leg of the autumn double at Newmarket.