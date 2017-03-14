Yanworth: has peaked at the right time says trainer Alan King PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

'Cheltenham to bring

out best in Yanworth'

IT'S FAIR to say Yanworth might not be in Tuesday's Stan James Champion Hurdle but for Unowhatimeanharry's emergence as an overwhelming favourite for the Sun Bet Stayers' Hurdle, as last year's festival second to Yorkhill was over 2m5f and a reappearance 2m3f win at Ascot had JP McManus and his team leaning towards the longer race.

However, dropped back to 2m at unsuitably sharp Kempton and Wincanton, he has beaten The New One and Ch'Tibello, both rivals today, proving himself a very worthy contender indeed.

King, whose 2008 winner Katchit was a former Flat racing streetfighter and cut from a very different cloth, could scarcely be happier with Yanworth, on whom Mark Walsh takes over from the injured Barry Geraghty.

He said: "I walked the track on Sunday and I thought it was very slow, with a lot of soft in it. It will dry but I can't see it being any better than good to soft on Tuesday and Wednesday, which will be fine for Yanworth.

"He needed the run at Ascot, it was a sharp track at Kempton and he had a bad preparation for Wincanton. Cheltenham suits him so much better and he is in a good place physically. I feel I've got him in the best form I've had him all year. We can't do any more at this end."

He added: "Mark Walsh schooled him last Thursday and it went very well. He jumped as quickly and as accurately as I've seen him, which was very pleasing."

King also saddles Sceau Royal, another very capable hurdler on his day. He said: "Sceau Royal is in great form, fresh and well. He's got a fair bit to find but I don't think he could go into the race in better form. The Kingwell was his first race since November and I might have left him a tad short."

