Saturday meetings set to go ahead despite cold



PRECAUTIONARY measures taken by Kempton, Warwick and Wetherby are likely to result in a full day of racing on Saturday, although Wetherby will need to pass an inspection at 8am.

Frost covers were placed on vulnerable areas at all three courses with snow and freezing temperatures forecast and it is the possibility of colder than expected conditions that prompted Wetherby to announce plans for an inspection.

Clerk of the course Jonjo Sanderson said on Friday: "It's totally precautionary. If the forecast happens to be significantly worse than what is currently forecast then I would like the luxury to be able to assess the course."

It was forecast to be cold at Warwick overnight as well, but clerk of the course Jane Hedley was not predicting any problems for the course's biggest fixture of the year.

She said: "We're raceable under the covers and the temperature isn't due to get much colder than it was last night, so we should be fine."

Kempton clerk of the course Barney Clifford expects to have a busy morning with much of the course covered, and he said on Friday: "All the running lines, bypass areas and canter downs, 90 per cent of the track, is under covers.

"We don't have a lot of time to get them off because the first race is 12.20. It will be all hands on deck."

Punchestown's Saturday fixture is also forecast to go ahead but Fakenham's fixture on Sunday must pass a 1pm inspection on Saturday afternoon with freezing temperatures and snow forecast. Frost sheets are down on takeoffs and landings.