Royal Vacation takes dramatic Kauto Star



Report: Kempton, Monday

32Red.com Kauto Star Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 3m, 4yo+

ROYAL VACATION caused a 33-1 shock in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase as Might Bite crashed out at the last with the race at his mercy.

Racing for the same owner, trainer and jockey as Cue Card, Royal Vacation looked booked for second as Might Bite breezed clear in the straight, but having been around 18 lengths clear he took off early at the last and suffered a heavy fall.

That left Royal Vacation six or so lengths in front of Frodon, whose fall made sure that the shock would come to pass.

Virgilio was ultimately second, 12 lengths behind, with Amore Alato third. Both fallers were up on their feet afterward.

Might Bite's trainer Nicky Henderson said: "Might Bite jumped beautifully the whole way but then just seemed to take his eye off it for a second. There were a lot of people and cameras and so on, and he's a spooky devil at the best of times."

