Smooth travelling Modus claims Lanzarote success



Report: Kempton, Saturday

32Red Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle (Listed Race) 2m5f, 4yo+

MODUS ran out a ready winner to hand his trainer Paul Nicholls a third Lanzarote victory in ten years and jockey Barry Geraghty a second.

The JP McManus-owned son of Motivator travelled powerfully into contention as the field turned for home and eventually took it up from Templeross, who had been up with what appeared to be a generous pace throughout.

Templeross kept on to take second from Lord Of The Island as the sustained gamble on Chesterfield went awry, with fellow leading fancy Jaleo having unseated Alex Ferguson at the first flight.

The success will be a welcome one for all connections of Modus, the seven-year-old having so often promised to deliver a big-race victory before failing to hit the target on the day.

Supporters had little to worry about this time, with Modus an eye-catching mover throughout. With the field tightly packed from first to last, Geraghty positioned Modus almost widest of all, giving his mount a clear look at his hurdles.

"He seemed to lack the pace for the hurdle at Ascot last time so I was happy enough he would get the trip today," said Geraghty. "He travelled well. The ground was probably slower than ideal and I wasn't sure how much I had under me but in fairness he picked up."

The winning margin was two and three quarters lengths to Templeross, with a further five back to Lord Of The Island in third as Modus returned the 7-1 winner.

Templeross's rider Jamie Bargary said: "He has run a blinder and run above himself because he really wants three miles and soft ground. He probably just bumped into one."

Paddy Power responded by introducing Modus as a 10-1 chance for the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival in March.