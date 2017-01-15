Kelso: temperatures forecast to get up to 8C today PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Kelso gets the all clear after temperatures rise



TODAY'S meeting at Kelso has been given the go-ahead after milder weather arrived overnight.

With the course frozen in places yesterday, the fixture had been subject to an 8am inspection but with temperatures improving to 4C before daylight, an early decision was made to race.

Clerk of the course Anthea Morshead tweeted: "Racing goes ahead @KelsoRacecourse 7mm rain overnight. Going soft, heavy in places. Rain due to clear in next hour, then dry, cloudy, 8 deg."

Fakenham, the day's other meeting in Britain, was called off yesterday with the track frozen in places and the forecast offering little encouragement for conditions to improve.

The action in Ireland comes from Fairyhouse with the feature race the Bar One Racing Dan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase at 2.30.