Quiet Reflection runs away with the Sprint Cup at Haydock PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Burke reveals Ascot plan for Quiet Reflection

KARL BURKE says Saturday’s easy 32Red Sprint Cup winner Quiet Reflection might fetch in the region of £2 million if she went to auction. However, although she has an entry in Tattersalls’ December Sales, he is praying she stays sound and can race on again in 2017.

Burke, who praised specialist farrier Andy Grant for the part he has played in getting the filly this far, said the sale entry was purely a back-up plan in case something went amiss.

However, he and the filly’s other owners turned down substantial sums even before she won the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in June, and there has inevitably been speculation about her increased value since.

Burke, who retained a share in the filly after paying £44,000 for her as a two-year-old at Doncaster last year, said: “All being well she’ll go to Ascot for the Qipco British Champions Sprint, then if she’s safe and sound after that she’ll be rested and come back into training next year. She has that sales entry only in case something untoward happens.”

The Showcasing filly was originally bought 50-50 with Ontoawinner, which then syndicated a small part of its share, while Burke sold part of his stake to Hubert Strecker, who had Derby runner-up Libertarian with him. The sums already offered for Quiet Reflection remain private, but Burke did not mind speculating on her current value.

Valuable filly

He said: “After two Group 1 wins I think if she turned up at the mares’ sale either this year or next she’d have every chance of making a couple of million, unless there’s a massive crash in the bloodstock world.

“You’d have to compare her favourably with fillies like Tiggy Wiggy and Rosdhu Queen, who both won the Cheveley Park, and they fetched 2,100,000gns when they went to the December Sales.”

Spelling out Quiet Reflection’s immediate programme, Burke added: “She’ll have a quiet week of walking, with a few canters, so we can keep pumping feed into her. She lost seven kilos at Haydock, which is similar to Royal Ascot. She’ll soon put that back on, then we can pick things up gently as we prepare her for Ascot.

“She’s a cracking filly with a fantastic temperament, but there have been one or two wear and tear issues with her feet this year and we’ve been lucky to have the specialist help of Chris Grant’s brother Andy, with his glues and fillers, alongside our regular farriers.”