Jack Hobbs: off the track since pulling up in the Jockey Club Stakes PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Jack Hobbs set to return in Champion Stakes



FORGOTTEN star Jack Hobbs is nearing a return to action in next month's Group 1 Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot as he bids to get his career back on track.

The four-year-old, who is owned by Godolphin and partners, carried the blue colours to Classic glory in the Irish Derby last summer but his 2016 campaign has not gone to plan after he was pulled up on his reappearance in the Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes at the Newmarket Guineas meeting.

Subsequently found to have suffered a crack to a pelvis, the son of Halling is on track to resurface in the Champion Stakes, before which he will have a racecourse gallop.

Gosden said: "Jack Hobbs is fine and working well and we are hoping to go straight for the Champion Stakes with him.

"It would have been a rush to get him to the Arc, which is why I didn't enter him in his prep at Newbury the other day. It's a good job I didn't as in the event the 74mm of rain meant he wouldn't have run anyway.

"He's a bigger and stronger horse for his break and we'll give him a racecourse gallop somewhere to sharpen him up for Ascot, where the mile and a quarter should be fine for him."

As for future targets, Gosden is eyeing a possible mouth-watering clash with Postponed in the Dubai Sheema Classic.

He added: "We won't be taking Jack Hobbs to the Breeders' Cup as I don't think he'll like the track at Santa Anita, but the plan is to put him away with an eye to taking him to Dubai for the Sheema Classic where the sweeping bends at Meydan will suit him."

