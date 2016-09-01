Search our News Archive

  PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)  

Gosden retires Royal Ascot winner Eagle Top

 By David Milnes 1:33PM 1 SEP 2016 

JOHN GOSDEN'S classy middle-distance performer Eagle Top, who enjoyed his finest hour when just touched off in last year's Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, has been retired from racing.

Owner Lady Bamford is now hoping to find a place at stud for her five-year-old, who won the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2014 on just his third career start.

Eagle Top, who racked up earnings just shy of £500,000 in his 11 races, went close to another success at the royal meeting when chasing home Snow Sky in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes a year ago.

Following that, the son of Pivotal turned in his career best when going down by just a nose to Postponed in the King George, a performance all the more credible as it was on ground softer than he preferred.

Gosden said: "We've decided to retire Eagle Top and hopefully we can now find a nice stud job for him. He is a good-looking horse with a good mind on him and he was very much a top-of-the-ground performer.

"I thought his best performance was his win in the King Edward VII Stakes as the form of the race has worked out very well. As I remember, he had subsequent Grade 1 winner Adelaide well behind him in second that day."
