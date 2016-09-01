Eagle Top: Lady Bamford-owned stayer has been retiredPICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)
Gosden retires Royal Ascot winner Eagle Top
JOHN GOSDEN'S classy middle-distance performer Eagle Top, who enjoyed his finest hour when just touched off in last year's Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, has been retired from racing.
Owner Lady Bamford is now hoping to find a place at stud for her five-year-old, who won the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2014 on just his third career start.
Eagle Top, who racked up earnings just shy of £500,000 in his 11 races, went close to another success at the royal meeting when chasing home Snow Sky in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes a year ago.
Following that, the son of Pivotal turned in his career best when going down by just a nose to Postponed in the King George, a performance all the more credible as it was on ground softer than he preferred.
"I thought his best performance was his win in the King Edward VII Stakes as the form of the race has worked out very well. As I remember, he had subsequent Grade 1 winner Adelaide well behind him in second that day."