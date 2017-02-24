Danny Sheehy: suffereda nasty fall from Mossman at Dundalk PICTURE: Brian Sheerin

Sheehy taken to hospital after fall at Dundalk

TEENAGE sensation Danny Sheehy was reported to be conscious after suffering a concussion after his fall from Mosman at Dundalk on Friday evening.

Sheehy, 17, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for further examination.

Mosman clipped heels with King Christophe after just a furlong of the concluding handicap and was knocked out the side door before crashing to the surface.

It is understood that he may have suffered a kick to the head from one of the horses behind his mount, and he remained on the track for some time after the last race.

His father, Eamon 'Dusty' Sheehy said: "He's been taken to hospital. At the moment it's just precautionary as the doctors are worried because he got a kick to the head. Hopefully he will be alright."

Dr. Jennifer Pugh, who was on duty at Dundalk, confirmed: "He suffered a concussion but he was conscious when he left the racecourse - hopefully he will be fine."

Sheehy made the transition from the pony racing circuit to race-riding late last season and has already ridden seven winners, six of which were recorded at Dundalk.

The young rider is in his final year of study at the Good Counsel College in New Ross, County Wexford, a school that has had a colossal amount of success in the racing world with past pupils such as Aidan O'Brien, Shane Foley and Sean Flanagan.