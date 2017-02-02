Search our News Archive

Baccarat (George Chaloner) after winning the Wokingham Stakes

George Chaloner: was having his first ride of 2017 at Newcastle

  PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)  

Chaloner fractures back
and foot in Newcastle fall

 By Peter Scargill 7:22AM 2 FEB 2017 

JOCKEY George Chaloner is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a suspected fractured vertebra and broken foot in a fall at Newcastle on Wednesday night.

Chaloner was unseated from Woodacre when the ten-year-old was fatally injury in the closing stages of the 1m4½f handicap and was taken to hospital for checks.

Writing on Twitter, Chaloner said: "Thanks for all the kind messages. Getting settled in [at] Newcastle Hospital for a day or two. [Have a] suspected fractured T8 [vertebra] and a broken foot."

Chaloner rode 18 winners last year and was having his first ride of 2017 when unseating from Woodacre.

He enjoyed a highly successful 2014 with wins in the Wokingham and Northumberland Plate before breaking his foot and ankle in an accident in late 2015.

 
