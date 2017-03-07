Joao Moreira: had previously ridden six winners on two occasions PICTURE: Getty Images

Moreira stuns Sha Tin

with record eight wins

Hong Kong: Joao Moreira elevated his already sky-high reputation even further on Sunday as he broke his record for winners on a single card not once, but twice as he secured eight wins at Sha Tin.

Moreira, 32, had already become the first jockey to ride seven winners at a single meeting when scoring on his penultimate ride, and there was more to come as Prawn Baba landed the final contest.

Known as ‘Magic Man' in Hong Kong, Moreira once again wowed the crowds as he secured wins in the first, second, third, fourth, sixth, eighth, tenth and eleventh races.

He told the Hong Kong Jockey Club: "I really don't have words to describe it, it's amazing. We know how tough it is to make it here in Hong Kong.

"I didn't expect it to happen, to be honest. To ride eight winners in a day here in Hong Kong is more than special."

Out on his own

On four occasions before Sunday a rider in Hong Kong has ridden six winners at one meeting - two of those hauls going to Moreira - but he now stands out on his own after guiding Mighty Maverick to success in the penultimate race and then Prawn Baba in the last.

Moreira was sprayed with champagne by colleagues after the race, having produced a string of champagne performances on a card he utterly dominated. He rode in ten of the 11 races for his eight wins.

Having already become the only rider to win seven races on a card, Moreira was not content to settle for that. In the final race, he positioned his mount Prawn Baba on the outside around halfway down the field before making a move turning for home.

His rivals looked to be going better at the top of the straight but Moreira was in insatiable form and he surged to another win.

The commentator screamed: "A wave of the wand, a puff of smoke and the 'Magic Man' pulls one out of the hat and makes it eight."

The Brazilian is no stranger to riding multiple winners on one card, securing eight wins from eight races in Singapore and six wins at Sapporo racecourse in Japan, as well as his Hong Kong heroics.