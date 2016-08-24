Crowley heads to Goodwood and Windsor for nine Saturday rides PICTURE: Getty Images

Crowley treble cuts De Sousa's title lead to one



JIM CROWLEY has eroded Silvestre De Sousa's lead at the top of the Stobart Jockeys Championship standings to just one after a treble at Ffos Las on Friday put him right on the heels of the defending champion.

The race for the title has been reignited by Crowley's remarkable form in recent weeks, with De Sousa having previously appeared all but certain to retain the crown he claimed for the first time last year.

RELATED LINKS Friday results

However, Crowley is now an 11-8 shot with Sky Bet to win a first championship of his own, with 74 winners under his belt. De Sousa remains the odds-on favourite at 8-15 with 75 winners to his name.

Speaking at Ffos Las on Friday, Crowley once again confirmed his intention to chase the title, which will be concluded on October 15.

"Of course I am going to give it a go - why not? I will be going anywhere to ride a winner in the next couple of months and I will probably end up with a Welsh or Scottish accent by the time it is over," said Crowley.

Staggering shortening of Crowley's title odds



Jim Crowley was not on the radar of many punters earlier in the month, and was cut to 33-1 for the title with Sky Bet on August 2, having been 66-1 up until that point since May 18



His price has continued to collapse ever since and by August 5, he was into 20-1. Five days later it had halved again to 10-1 and has continued to shorten almost daily since to its new low of 11-8.



"My agent, Tony Hind, knows what it takes to win championships as he has shown in the past and hopefully together we will get the job done.

"It will be case of staying out of the stewards room and not getting any injuries."

How the treble unfolded

Crowley made the perfect start to his day at the Welsh track, winning the opening maiden with a swashbuckling ride aboard Our Boy.

He made it a double in the following race, leading from start to finish to justify odds-on favouritism on the David Brown-trained Looting.

Three second-placed finishes followed before he finally landed the treble with Satchville Flyer in the concluding 5f Handicap.

Crowley will be hoping for more joy on Saturday, with a pair of rides at Goodwood in the afternoon before he heads to Windsor for another seven.

De Sousa, meanwhile, has five rides at Newmarket.