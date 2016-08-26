Jim Crowley: fighting hard in title duel with Silvestre de Sousa PICTURE: Getty Images

Crowley leads title race after Windsor treble



JIM CROWLEY passed Silvestre de Sousa at the top of the standings for the Stobart Flat jockeys' championship with 77 winners as he bagged a treble at Windsor on Saturday evening.

Having been a long way adrift of defending champion De Sousa, Crowley has been flying in recent weeks, and he followed up a treble at Ffos Las on Friday with another trio of winners.

Bookmakers Coral and Paddy Power made Crowley their odds-on favourite to secure a maiden title on Saturday, although De Sousa still heads the market with other firms.

The treble came courtesy of Berkshire, Officer Drivel and Fairway To Heaven, as Crowley showed plenty of skill in the saddle to secure another three precious winners.

Despite the shift in momentum, Crowley is still playing down his chances, and said: "It's nice to get my head in front. There's seven weeks to go, I'll just keep doing what I'm doing and hopefully it'll come good."

The pair of riders are both in action on Sunday, as Crowley heads to Goodwood for four rides, while De Sousa has five chances at Yarmouth.