Crowley backed to win title by agent Hind

THE agent with a proven record of making champion jockeys has forecast Jim Crowley, the new star on his books, can wrest the title from Silvestre de Sousa, predicting: "Given the right material he can do it. Given the right material he will do it."

Top agent Tony Hind worked with Richard Hughes and Ryan Moore to secure six of the last ten championship crowns and now believes the rider at the head of this year's pursuing peloton is capable of following their lead.

A double on a rare visit to Yarmouth on Tuesday leaves Crowley only four winners behind De Sousa in the Stobart-sponsored competition.

Having been as big as 50-1 before the title campaign began, Crowley is now a general 3-1 shot behind 1-4 market leader De Sousa, who today returns from a four-day suspension at Lingfield and Kempton. Crowley is in action at both meetings.

'I knew he could win it'

Asked for his assessment of Crowley's prospects before proceedings opened at Yarmouth, Hind said: "At this moment I would have Silvestre at 1-2 and Jim at 7-4. I think people backing Jim at 3-1 are getting good odds because he has every chance.

"Of course I think he can win it, without a shadow of a doubt. Given the right material he can do it. Given the right material he will do it. If we don't win it won't be through want of trying and if he finishes runner-up I'll still be very proud of him.

"When Jim first contacted me he said he had never finished in the top five and wanted to achieve that. I told him he was no good for me unless he wanted to win the title. I knew he could win it. He's a fantastic jockey and so professional. I was gutted when Hughesie retired but pleased to have taken on a jockey like Jim."

