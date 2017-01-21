Search our News Archive

Jezki and Barry Geraghty led back

Jezki: won the 2014 Champion Hurdle

  PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)  

Jezki wins easily on
first run for 632 days

 By Justin O'Hanlon 1:10PM 21 JAN 2017 

Report: Navan, Saturday

Race Displays Event Signage Hurdle 2m, 5yo+

JEZKI returned from a 632-day absence with a comfortable win. The 2014 Champion Hurdle winner made light work of six rivals to justify 11-8 favouritism from the Willie Mullins-trained Renneti.

With Ascot abandoned Barry Geraghty took the ride and barely had a moment's worry as he cruised round with, and then quickened clear of, inferior rivals.

Despite this comeback being over the minimum trip, Betfair more than halved the nine-year-old's price to 6-1 (from 14) for the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle. He was cut to 25-1 (from 40) for a second Champion Hurdle.

Trainer Jessica Harrington and owner J P McManus have waited a long to get the eight-time Grade 1 winner back on the track but their patience was rewarded in fine style as Jezki announced himself as a contender at the Cheltenham Festival.

More to follow . . .

 
