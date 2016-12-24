Oju Chosan, jumping a fence in third, en route to winning at Nakayama PICTURE: Masakazu Takahashi

Japan's top jumper Oju Chosan dominates again

Report: Japan, Friday

Nakayama: Nakayama Daishogai (Grade 1) 2m4f, 3yo+, turf

JAPAN'S leading jumper Oju Chosan (Shoichiro Wada/Shinichi Ishigami) followed up victory in the Nakayama Grand Jump with a dominant display to beat last year's winner Up To Date by nine lengths.

Oju Chosan joined the runner-up as the only two horses to win both races in the same season as he extended his winning sequence to four graded victories in the ¥142,660,000 (£971,021) contest.

"His strength was amazing," said winning jockey Shinichi Ishigami. "It was the plan to keep our eyes on Up To Date, but my horse had a different gear. I just sat on him and didn’t have to do anything. I’m already looking forward to his next season."

Trainer Shoichiro Wada flagged up the Hanshin Spring Jump in March as a potential next target before returning for the Nakayama Grand Jump the following month.