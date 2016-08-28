Joao Moreira: rode six winners on the spin at Sapporo on Sunday PICTURE: Getty Images

Moreira shows his magic with super six-timer

Japan: Joao Moreira left the track at Sapporo as a hero on Sunday afternoon after equalling Yutake Take's record for consecutive winners, but it was not enough for him to retain his World All-Stars Jockeys' title.

Brazilian Moreira, known as Magic Man in his adopted home of Hong Kong, created pandemonium as he rode six winners on the spin at Sapporo on Sunday - to add to his win in the last at the track the previous day - to equal Take's record for a Japan Racing Association meeting set back in 2005. He came agonisingly close to breaking the record with a second on his next ride and finished the day with a third.

While autograph-hunters lined up to get Moreira's signature, it was Mirco Demuro who claimed the riders' crown with 80 points from the four races which formed the two-day challenge, and give the JRA Team overall success from the Rest of the World.

"I am really happy to have won the overall title and contribute to securing Team JRA's victory," Demuro said. "Personally, I especially enjoyed competing with my brother Cristian [on the ROW team].

"I didn't do well in the series last year but I am really happy to have had the luck of riding some really nice horses and put in some good performances this year."

The trip proved a disappointing one for Jamie Spencer, who finished last of the 14 riders with an eighth the best position he could finish in the four contests.