Satono Diamond: storms home under Christophe Lemaire PICTURE: Masakazu Takahashi

Satono Diamond shines brightly in Arima Kinen

Report: Japan, Sunday

Nakayama: Arima Kinen (Grade 1) 1m4f110y, turf, 3yo+

RACING fans were served up an early-morning Christmas cracker on Sunday as top Japanese colts Satono Diamond (Yasutoshi Ikee/ Christophe Lemaire) and Kitasan Black fought out a thrilling finish to the prestigious Arima Kinen, with the former just getting up in the final strides.

Single-race turnover of nearly ¥45 billion yen (around £310 million) was recorded on what is the world's biggest betting race and the bulk of that vast sum would have been staked on Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond, who were both well fancied on the back of impressive Grade 1 wins last time.

Kitasan Black's backers would have been on good terms with themselves throughout the final furlong as the Japan Cup winner had valiantly seen off a determined challenge from last year's Arima Kinen hero Gold Actor.

However, the three-year-old Satono Diamond, winner of the Japanese St Leger over 1m7f in October, stayed on powerfully down the outside under Christophe Lemaire to confirm himself as a champion middle-distance colt.

It was a second Arima Kinen triumph for Lemaire who partnered Heart's Cry to a memorable success over Satono Diamond's sire Deep Impact in 2005.