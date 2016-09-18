Dee Majesty: winner of the St Leger trial PICTURE: Masakazu Takahashi

Dee Majesty warms up for Leger with trial win

Report: Japan, Sunday

Nakayama: St. Lite Kinen (Grade 2) 1m3f, turf, 3yo

THE odds-on favourite Dee Majesty (Yoshitaka Ninomiya/ Masayoshi Ebina), who won the Satsuki Sho (Japanese 2000 Guineas) beating Makahiki, landed this St Leger trial on his first start since finishing third in the Tokyo Yushun (Japanese Derby).

Having raced in rear, Dee Majesty mowed the leaders down rounding the home turn and held the challenge of second favourite Seewind by a neck, while Prodigal Son was one and a quarter lengths back in third.

Winning jockey Ebina said: "I had the confidence to make him run as usual because his condition was good.

"At the break, the other horse came near so I had to settle him in the rear position, but I knew he had a good spurt."

Also in Japan

Hanshin: Rose Stakes (Grade 2) 1m1f, turf, 3yo fillies

Japanese Oaks winner Sinhalite (Sei Ishizaka/ Kenichi Ikezoe) won the trial for the Shuka Sho (Fillies' St Leger) by a nose as she caught outsider Chrocosmia in the shadows of the post after rushing up powerfully from the rear. Kaiserball finished a half-length back in third.

Sinhalite, a daughter of Deep Impact, was winning for the fifth time from six starts. Her one defeat came in the Oka Sho (Japanese 1000 Guineas) when she was beaten a nose by Jeweler, who could finish only 11th here.

Winning rider Ikezoe said: "Her start was not bad, but I couldn't get the position I wanted at the end of the back stretch, and she had to race at the rear.

"Her next race is her target, so I hope she will go smoothly to it. She was strong also today."