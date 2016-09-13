Search our News Archive

Jamie OsborneJamie Osborne: has a runner in each race at Laytown   PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)  

Osborne Laytown gamble goes west

 By Lee Mottershead 5:38PM 13 SEP 2016 

A GAMBLE on all six of Jamie Osborne's runners at Laytown on Tuesday went pear-shaped after the first five met with defeat.

Room Key was successful in the 5.35, while three of the five, - Summersault in the 3.05, Snoozing Indian in the 4.05 and Rialto Magic in the 4.35 - placed for each-way backers.

But Athassel killed off any accumulators when finishing second last in the 3.35 and Spryt was also unplaced in the 5.05.

All six of Osborne's runners were well-supported in the build up but it was more a tale of close but no cigar. Osborne had been bullish about the chances of several of his runners, all of whom are owned by the Melbourne 10 Racing syndicate and four of which were having their first run for his yard.

In a 16-year training career, Osborne had only four runners in Ireland but he took his tally into double figures with one contender in each of the Laytown races.

