Jamie Osborne: has a runner in each race at Laytown PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Gamble building on Osborne's Laytown six

JAMIE OSBORNE has not only planned a raid on an Irish beach but also, it would appear, the bookmakers, with all six runners at Laytown's annual beachfront meeting supported.

The withdrawal of Osborne's I Will Excel, who was backed into 9-2 from 13-2, means his other runner, second reserve Summersault, gets into the field and is now 8-1 (from 12). Athassel (3.35) was as big as 11-1 but is now a best-priced 8-1, while Snoozing Indian is now the 7-4 favourite (from 15-8) for the 4.05 and Room Key, who runs in the 5.35, is 13-8 (from 2).

Rialto Magic, Osborne's runner in the 4.35, is the 100-30 favourite, while Spryt is a best-priced 11-2 in the 5.05.

Osborne is no great fan of the seaside but is nonetheless set to break new ground (or sand) today by sending a huge team of runners to Ireland's annual beach fixture at Laytown, where the adventurous Lambourn trainer could well be seen in shorts and flip-flops.

In a 16-year training career, Osborne has had only four runners in Ireland but he will today have six, with one contender in each of the Laytown races.

Five members of the raiding party will be representing Osborne for the first time, while they will all be making their debuts for The Melbourne 10 syndicate.

"It's complicated," said Osborne when asked how the group had suddenly acquired so many horses.

He also admits the coastal mission with many moderate horses will surprise some of his ardent followers.

"It all seems a bit strange, I know," said Osborne, whose Toast Of New York excelled on a sandy surface when winning the 2014 UAE Derby.

"The very generous Ian Barrett runs a little partnership of friends called The Melbourne 10, of which I am the senior member at 49.

"Ian likes travelling and last year for his 40th birthday took The Melbourne 10 to the Rugby World Cup final on the Saturday, the Melbourne Cup on the Tuesday and Vegas on the Thursday.

"After going to St Moritz and Norway with Boomerang Bob, the next trip on his bucket list was Laytown.

"We decided the more chances we had of having a winner the better - and, believe me, these guys will know how to celebrate if they do have a winner.

"I'm only just getting to know some of the horses but it looks like Room Key has a massive chance on ratings in the last race and Snoozing Indian would have a massive chance in the maiden. The others would all have chances too."

Although Osborne is looking forward to the trip, which will culminate with an evening in Dublin, he has not previously been a fan of excursions to the likes of Blackpool or Margate.

"I've never really liked the seaside, certainly not in the British Isles," he admitted, explaining: "I'm not mad keen on getting sand between my toes. It's always a bit messy. I was thinking of wearing shorts and flip-flops."