James Doyle: Doyle will partner Saeed Bin Suroor's runner at Pontefract PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Doyle loses role as Bin Suroor's leading rider



JAMES DOYLE will no longer be automatic first-choice jockey for Saeed Bin Suroor in what amounts to another significant change of Godolphin policy.

The news comes less than a week after Godolphin announced they were "pruning" their bloodstock operation, although it was stressed there would be no big reduction in the number of horses put into training.

Bin Suroor has signalled he will use other riders as well as Doyle from now on, with William Buick on board Melbourne Cup hope Sky Hunter at Goodwood on Wednesday, and likewise his two runners at Newmarket on Thursday - when Doyle will instead partner his runner at Pontefract.

Doyle joined Godolphin as a retained jockey in January last year and has won Group races for Bin Suroor on such as African Story, Hunter's Light, Promising Run, Very Special and Beautiful Romance.

Bin Suroor said on Tuesday: "James has ridden some nice winners for Godolphin and I hope he will ride many more. He's a friend and a big part of the Godolphin team. But our policy will be to choose the jockey who best suits individual horses."

Read more, including reaction from James Doyle, only in Wednesday's Racing Post - available on the ipad at 8pm