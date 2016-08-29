Johnny Murtagh: won this race as a rider fifteen years ago PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Murtagh saddles

first runner at Ripon

Preview: Ripon, 3.55

Longines Irish Champions Weeekend EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy (Listed), 6f, 2yo, ATR

JOHNNY MURTAGH steered Peter Harris's Resplendent Cee to victory in this £30,000 race in 2001 and today sends his first runner to the Yorkshire track with Grand Coalition contesting the Listed event.

The son of Kodiac beat yesterday's Group 3 Round Tower Stakes scorer Intelligence Cross in maiden company at the Curragh in June and has since contested some of the leading juvenile races of the season.

Grand Coalition was last seen finishing nine lengths behind Caravaggio when fourth of five in the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh and takes a marked drop in class with Danny Tudhope on board.

Murtagh said: "There aren’t many juvenile 6f Listed races in Ireland at this time of year, so we decided to send him over.

"He’s behind the better Irish two-year-olds but he’s solid and we’re hoping for a good run."

Two from two

Clive Cox has sent just two juveniles to Ripon from Lambourn in the past five seasons and they have both won so his Kodiline has to be taken seriously.

His runner has every chance on the formbook too as the Middle Park Stakes entry proved himself up to Listed company when finishing third behind subsequent Gimcrack runner-up Mokarris in a Listed race at Newbury last month.

Cox said: "He's made excellent progress this year, his Newbury form has worked out well and I've been pleased with him since. I hope conditions are not too slow."