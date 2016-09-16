Ed Chamberlin: will present the coverage on ITV PICTURE: Edward Whitaker

ITV commits to showing 40 days on main channel

ITV racing will show 40 days of racing on its main channel, the broadcaster has announced.

The commercial broadcaster, which takes over from Channel 4 as the sport's exclusive terrestrial partner from New Year's Day, had already committed to showing a minimum of 34 days on its main channel.

Sandown's Tingle Creek meeting, the Coral Welsh National and Cheltenham Trials Day are three of the most high-profile absentees from the schedule and will instead be broadcast on ITV4.

ITV will not broadcast a day of racing on its main channel between Cheltenham on New Year's Day and the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival, almost two-and-a-half months later.

Good news for Newmarket

The July Cup plus valuable meetings from Ascot and York will all be shown on what ITV have billed 'Super Saturday', for now ending the possibility of any of those fixtures moving to a different date on one of the most congested days of the season.

Another winner is Newmarket, whose Craven meeting in April, not shown by Channel 4 in recent years, will be broadcast free-to-air on ITV4.

Newmarket has also benefited with two of its key days, the 1,000 Guineas on Sunday, May 7 and the Saturday of its Future Champions meeting on October 14, among the six added to ITV's original roster for its main channel.

Cheltenham's New Year's Day fixture, Sandown's jumps finale, Super Saturday and Haydock's Sprint Cup are the other four days added to the original schedule.

A total of 14 days of jumps and 26 days of Flat racing will be shown on the main channel.

Earlier on Friday, ITV announced that Matt Chapman has been appointed as the betting reporter.

ITV main channel schedule for 2017

January

Sun 1: Cheltenham & Musselburgh

March

Tue 14: Cheltenham Festival - Day 1

Wed 15: Cheltenham Festival - Day 2

Thu 16: Cheltenham Festival - Day 3

Fri 17: Cheltenham Festival - Day 4

April

Thu 6: Aintree - Grand National meeting Day 1

Fri 7: Aintree - Grand National meeting Day 2

Sat 8: Aintree - Grand National meeting Day 3

Sat 22: Ayr & Newbury (Scottish Grand National)

Sat 29: Sandown & Haydock (Jumps Finale)

May

Sat 6: Newmarket & Goodwood (2,000 Guineas)

Sun 7: Newmarket & Hamilton (1,000 Guineas)

Sat 20: Newbury & Newmarket (Lockinge)

June

Fri 2:Epsom - Derby meeting Day 1

Sat 3:Epsom - Derby meeting Day 2

Tue 20:Royal Ascot - Day 1

Wed 21:Royal Ascot - Day 2

Thu 22: Royal Ascot - Day 3

Fri 23: Royal Ascot - Day 4

Sat 24: Royal Ascot - Day 5

July

Sat 8: Sandown & Haydock (Eclipse)

Sat 15: ‘Super Saturday' (Newmarket, Ascot, York)

Sat 29: Ascot & York (King George)

August

Tue 1: Glorious Goodwood - Day 1

Wed 2: Glorious Goodwood - Day 2

Thu 3: Glorious Goodwood - Day 3

Fri 4: Glorious Goodwood - Day 4

Sat 5: Glorious Goodwood - Day 5

Wed 23: York Ebor - Day 1

Thu 24: York Ebor - Day 2

Fri 25: York Ebor - Day 3

Sat 26: York Ebor - Day 4

September

Sat 9: Haydock, Ascot & Kempton (Sprint Cup)

Sat 16: Doncaster & Chester (St Leger)

October

Sat 14: Newmarket & York (Dewhurst)

Sat 21: Ascot - British Champions Day

November

Sat 18: Cheltenham & Lingfield (Open meeting Saturday)

Sat 25: Haydock & Ascot (Betfair Chase)

December

Sat 2: Newbury & Newcastle (Hennessy/Fighting Fifth)

Tue 26: Kempton & Wetherby (King George)