John Hunt has signed a new three-year deal PICTURE: EDWARD WHITAKER (racingpost.com/photos)

ITV miss out on Hunt who signs new BBC deal

JOHN HUNT has pledged his future to the BBC after the in-demand broadcaster signed a new deal with Radio 5 live and turned down the opportunity to take the role of lead commentator on ITV's racing coverage.

For months ITV has wanted Hunt to become its voice of racing but the offer of a contract with the BBC that will keep him at the corporation through to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 has proved enough to persuade Hunt to continue with his current employer.

The BBC had been desperate to keep Hunt, who once again earned rave reviews for his swimming commentaries at the recent Rio Olympics.

"I'm staying with the BBC and delighted to commit to them," Hunt told the Racing Post.

"There are exciting opportunities for me at the BBC off the back of one of the best experiences of my life in Rio. The job with ITV would be fantastic but so is the one I've got and I can't do both."