Lizzie Kelly: registered a double at Cheltenham PICTURE: Getty Images

It's ladies' day as

five female riders win

FIVE female professional riders will be looking forward to the rest of 2017 after starting the new year with a bang.

Lizzie Kelly grabbed the plaudits at Cheltenham as she registered a double, notably winning the Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle on Agrapart, but Lucy Alexander, Bridget Andrews, Megan Carberry and Lucy Gardner were also celebrating success on what was a collectively memorable day for female riders across the breadth of Britain.

Gardner struck on Only Gorgeous in the 2m3f handicap chase at Exeter, while 450 miles away at Musselburgh Carberry won the 2m3f handicap hurdle on Dominada. Andrews and Alexander both scored at Catterick, winning aboard The Bay Oak in the 3m1f novice hurdle and Touch Of Steel in the 3m1f handicap hurdle respectively.

Carberry was delighted to enhance her excellent record on Dominada and said: "I've now won three times from four starts on him and he's definitely a real favourite - we get on so well together."

On female riders enjoying such a successful day, Carberry added: "I checked on Twitter and saw people talking about it, and it's great to see people taking notice.

"It's especially good it happened on a big day like this, when a lot of people will be watching the racing. It's brilliant and should give us all a boost."

GIRL POWER

Catterick

The Bay Oak - Bridget Andrews (4-6f)

Touch Of Steel - Lucy Alexander (14-1)

Cheltenham

Coo Star Sivola - Lizzie Kelly (9-2)

Agrapart - Lizzie Kelly (16-1)

Exeter

Only Gorgeous - Lucy Gardner (9-1)

Musselburgh

Dominada - Megan Carberry (7-2)