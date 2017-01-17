Morphettville, where the incident took place on Saturday PICTURE: AAP

Investigations continue into 'brain fade' rider

SOUTH AUSTRALIAN stewards are continuing to investigate the incident at Morphettville on Saturday which has led to jockey Josh Cartwright being stood down for reckless riding.

Cartwright pleaded guilty to the serious charge after stewards said he intentionally directed his mount Senior Council to make contact with runners on his outside.

After Cartwright took a look to his outside, Senior Council swung right and collided with Go The Journey, who in turn cannoned into House Of Wax, whose rider Jason Holder was almost unseated.

Both of those horses regained their momentum to finish within a few lengths of virtual all-the-way winner Murti, who was ridden by Cartwright's partner Anna Jordsjo.

After finding Cartwright guilty, stewards deferred a decision on penalty pending investigation of all aspects of the race including betting records but said in a statement on Monday they expected to conclude the inquiry this week.

Video goes viral

Video of the race has gained widespread airplay and Australian Jockeys' Association chairman Des O'Keeffe said his organisation was now focusing on Cartwright's welfare, after it was reported the jockey had "wasted hard" to make the riding weight of 55kg (8st 9lb).

"There's a lot to play out and the key thing, given that the horses and Jason Holder and Matthew Poon have come through unscathed, our prime focus switches to Josh Cartwright," O'Keeffe told Melbourne radio RSN927.

"We want to see that his wellbeing and welfare is looked after as this unfolds.

"The South Australian stewards will establish exactly what has happened and, more importantly, what has caused this to happen and deal with it from there.

"What the intent was is yet to be established but no doubt it's getting exposure across the country and overseas. It was a very odd incident."