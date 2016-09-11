Joseph O'Brien: enjoyed first Group 1 winner as a trainer with Intricately PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos

O'Brien brothers land first Group 1 in Moyglare



Report: Curragh, Sunday

Moyglare Stud Stakes (Group 1), 7f, 2yo fillies

BROTHERS Joseph and Donnacha O'Brien teamed up to land their first Group 1 win as trainer and rider with Intricately - and in turn denied father Aidan O'Brien an eighth Moyglare Stud Stakes win since the turn of the millennium with Hydrangea a narrow second.

A nail-biting finish for the O'Brien family ensued with Hydrangea gamely attempting to make all, and it looked likely until the final strides when 25-1 shot Intricately got the better of the front runner by a short head.

Joseph O'Brien said: "It means the world to me. It's also Donnacha's first Group 1 win too and Mum bred her as well, so it's just unbelievable."

1,000 Guineas quotes

Paddy Power priced up Intricately at 25-1 for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket next season following her Group 1 triumph, while BetVictor were more impressed, making her 16-1 first show.

Hydrangea, the perceived third string from Ballydoyle judging by the market, posted a clear career-best in second, while Rhododendron stayed on into third and Promise To Be True struggled to quicken before keeping on in fifth.

Intricately, previously third to Promise To Be True and Rhododendron in two of her past three starts, turned the form around on the two market leaders in no uncertain terms and holds an entry in the Group 1 Dubai Fillies' Mile at Newmarket on October 7.

Joseph O'Brien said: "She's in the Fillies' Mile on Champions weekend so we will see how she is after today before deciding on that just yet.

"The dam is by Galileo and she has plenty of pace, but I really don't know what we would be doing with her next year yet. You could start her off in a Guineas and maybe on to the Oaks then - I will enjoy today first. I couldn't believe she was 25-1 today as she had form with the horses that were a lot shorter in the betting."

'Everyone at home is just delighted'

Aidan O'Brien was evidently pleased for his sons and spoke highly of the talented pair.

He said: "It was unbelievable and I just can't describe the feeling. To be honest, when both fillies were battling it out towards the line, I was only hoping that our filly (Hydrangea) wouldn't put her head in front because those Group 1s are just so hard to win"

"I can't believe that Joseph at 23 is able to train a Group 1 winner. Where Joseph trains is exactly where we trained before and we never won anything like a Group 1. Also for Donnacha to win a Group 1 at just 18 years of age on a homebred mare, everyone at home is just delighted."