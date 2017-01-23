Leicester: Tuesday card must pass an inspection PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Forecast frost forces inspection at Leicester



LEICESTER'S meeting on Tuesday is subject to an inspection at 8am on the morning of racing due to forecast frost, but clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson is hopeful the fixture will take place.

The course was frost-free on Monday, but temperatures are set to drop to -2C overnight, and there is also the threat of freezing fog.

Stevenson said on Monday morning: "If the forecast is correct then I'd be hopeful. The freezing fog can just make the frost a bit slower to come out of the ground.

"We didn't have a frost this morning which helps."

Frost sheets are already down on all take offs, landings and shaded areas. The going is described as soft on the hurdles course, good on the chase course and soft on the Flat course crossings.