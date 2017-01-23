Search our News Archive

Leicester

Leicester: Tuesday card must pass an inspection

  PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)  

 By David Baxter 9:32AM 23 JAN 2017 

LEICESTER'S meeting on Tuesday is subject to an inspection at 8am on the morning of racing due to forecast frost, but clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson is hopeful the fixture will take place.

The course was frost-free on Monday, but temperatures are set to drop to -2C overnight, and there is also the threat of freezing fog.

Stevenson said on Monday morning: "If the forecast is correct then I'd be hopeful. The freezing fog can just make the frost a bit slower to come out of the ground.

"We didn't have a frost this morning which helps."

Frost sheets are already down on all take offs, landings and shaded areas. The going is described as soft on the hurdles course, good on the chase course and soft on the Flat course crossings.

 
