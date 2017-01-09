Missy Tata: hurdler has won her last five starts PICTURE: Alain Barr

Injured Missy Tata

ruled out for the season

MISSY TATA, as short as 10-1 in places for the OLBG Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, is not expected to run again this season after suffering a suspensory injury.

Simon Munir, who owns the mare with Isaac Souede, tweeted on Sunday night: "Unfortunately, Missy Tata's spectacular season has been curtailed by a suspensory injury fingers crossed she'll be back next season."

The Gordon Elliott-trained Missy Tata had won all four starts this season in decisive fashion, including a Grade 3 at Naas in November when she beat some highly-regarded rivals.

A French import, Missy Tata enjoyed a successful juvenile campaign last season, following up a creditable fourth in the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham with an impressive success in novice company at the Punchestown festival.

The Mares' Hurdle market is headed by last year's winner Vroum Vroum Mag at 9-4. Apple's Jade - the only horse to have beaten Vroum Vroum Mag since she moved to Willie Mullins' yard - is next in the betting at 5-2.