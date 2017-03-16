Noel Fehily: injury to Mark Walsh opens door for Gold Cup ride PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Fehily to ride Minella

Rocco in Gold Cup



NOEL FEHILY, whose Cheltenham Festival is going better than perhaps he could ever have imagined, might find things getting even sweeter after it was confirmed he would ride Minella Rocco in Friday's Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Fehily, who won the Champion Hurdle on Buveur D'Air on Tuesday and steered Special Tiara to victory in Wednesday's Champion Chase, will bid for another championship strike on hot favourite Unowhatimeanharry in the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle on Thursday and will now ride Minella Rocco in the Gold Cup.

Lasy year's National Hunt Chase winner, who is trained by Jonjo O'Neill, had been due to be ridden by Aidan Coleman, but he switches to stablemate More Of That after Mark Walsh suffered a concussion and leg fracture at Cheltenham on Wednesday.

Free bets