Sir Peter O'Sullevan: will be remembered by new IJF centre PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

IJF names new centre after Sir Peter O'Sullevan

THE Injured Jockeys Fund has revealed its new rehabilitation and fitness centre in Newmarket is to be named after racing commentating legend Sir Peter O'Sullevan, who died in July last year.

Development work on Peter O'Sullevan House will begin later this year, with a view to the doors opening in 2018.

The site will be situated at the British Racing School and will become the new head office for the Injured Jockeys Fund, working alongside current rehabilitation centres Oaksey House in Lambourn and Jack Berry House in Malton.

"We are extremely grateful to The Peter O'Sullevan Charitable Trust for their generous donation to this exciting project," said Lisa Hancock, chief executive of the Injured Jockeys Fund.

"The name Peter O'Sullevan House is a fitting tribute to one of racing's most respected figures. It also sits extremely well alongside Lord Oaksey and Jack Berry, all three of them dedicated and passionate charity campaigners."

Significant funding for the project will come from The Peter O'Sullevan Charitable Trust, which has supported racing for the last 20 years. "As trustees we are determined to ensure that Peter's name lives on in those areas he was so passionately committed to supporting," said Nigel Payne, on behalf of the Trust.

"When we were approached by the Injured Jockeys Fund we knew that here was a project which suited this objective perfectly. Peter would be delighted and immensely proud to have the Injured Jockeys Fund Newmarket Centre named after him."