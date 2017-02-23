Huntingdon were forced to call of Thursday's card due to wind PICTURE: Edward Whitaker

Huntingdon cancelled due to Storm Doris



THURSDAY’S meeting at Huntingdon has been cancelled less than two hours before the first race was due to take place on account of high winds from Storm Doris.

Around 8mm of rain had fallen on the track in the previous 24 hours, leading to a whole host of non-runners on the card on Thursday morning, but as high winds started to cause problems at the course officials met and called the meeting off shortly before noon.

Clerk of the course Jack Pryor said: "Unfortunately we’ve had to abandon due to health and safety concerns to both the track and the public on site.

"We’re struggling to keep up all the wings and the rail and we’ve had a couple of branches come down, so it’s in everyone’s interest we abandon."

He added: "It's very disappointing because there was some great racing but I think it’s in everyone's best interest. We didn't have any really strong winds up until 30-40 minutes ago. We were about 25mph for most of the morning and thought we were getting away with it quite lightly but it's hit us hard in the last 30 minutes.

"We’ve registered up to 47mph already and it's due to continue for the next couple of hours so there's a continued risk and the possibility of more damage."

While the south is enduring strong winds and Scotland has had snowfall, the day's other turf meeting at Sedgefield got away with around 9mm of rain. The going is soft there, but there are no problems expected.