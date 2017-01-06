Wincanton will stage three legs of Saturday's Scoop6 PICTURE: Getty Images

Huge Scoop6 pot up for grabs after six rollovers

MORE than half a million quid is in the Scoop6 win fund following six rollovers, but once again the six-race puzzle will be tough to solve, containing four handicap chases and two handicap hurdles.

The bonus pot, which builds from £157,342, has not been emptied since November 26 and cannot be played for until at least next Saturday, when the 32Red Lanzarote Hurdle and Betfred Warwick Classic Chase look the prime bonus-race contenders.

The Scoop6 is evenly split between Sandown and Wincanton, with the last four legs on ITV. The win fund kicks off with £534,080 in the pot.

Scoop6 races: 1.15 Sandown, 1.30 Wincanton, 2.05 Wincanton, 3.00 Sandown, 3.15 Wincanton, 3.35 Sandown