Werther: last year's QEII Cup winner landed the Hong Kong Gold Cup PICTURE: Masakazu Takahashi

Werther edges out Blazing Speed in thriller

Report: Hong Kong Saturday

Sha Tin: Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup (Group 1) 1m3f, 3yo+

HONG KONG'S reigning Horse of the Year Werther (John Moore/Hugh Bowman) needed every inch of Sha Tin's home straight to master Blazing Speed in the HK$10 million Hong Kong Gold Cup.

Just 24 hours after riding wondermare Winx to a 15th consecutive victory in Sydney, Bowman had to work much harder as he urged Werther past the gutsy runner-up just a stride before the line.



Blazing Speed, partnered by Neil Callan, had a dream run as he sat second off only a sedate early pace and was in the pole position as the sprint for home unravelled from the home bend.

Werther, who had sat third, lost position as the pace quickened but Bowman gradually slipped him through the gears and just when it looked like Blazing Speed had done enough for a third top-level success, Werther appeared on the his outside to steal the prize.

Last year's QEII Cup winner now looks set to defend that crown back at Sha Tin in April.

Also on Sunday

Sha Tin: Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup (Group 1) 7f, 3yo+

Helene Paragon (John Moore/Tommy Berry) made it back-to-back wins at the highest level as he edged out hot-favourite Able Friend.

The winner of the Group 1 Stewards' Cup over a furong further last month, Helene Paragon showed versatility to score over 7f for the first time, making it a big-race double on the card for his trainer with Werther landing the Hong Kong Gold Cup.

Werther was in fact among the horses Helene Paragon defeated in the Stewards' Cup, as was Able Friend and the former heavyweight again had to give way, this time by three-quarters of a length.

Joyful Trinity, a further neck away in third, made it a one-two-three for Moore, who was left to celebrate an unforgettable day.