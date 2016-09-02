Rich Tapestry: withdrawal from Korea Sprint in Seoul

Retirement considered

for star Rich Tapestry

Hong Kong: Retirement is looming for Rich Tapestry after the eight-year-old sprinter was withdrawn from the inaugural $700,000 Korea Sprint in Seoul with joint soreness.

Trained by Michael Chang, Rich Tapestry made history when he became the first horse trained in Hong Kong to win in the USA with his surprise Grade 1 victory in the 2014 Santa Anita Sprint Championship. He went on to be the first Hong Kong runner at the Breeders' Cup when contesting the Breeders' Cup Sprint that same year.

According to the South China Morning Post, Chang is waiting on the results of bone scans before making a final decision but is leaning towards calling it a day with Rich Tapestry.

He said: "He will have the scans sometime next week and I think it is something more than the joint. In my heart, it looks like retirement is coming.

"The swelling is better, but it's his action - he is really uncomfortable. To me, he isn't walking properly and something isn't right. Three or four weeks ago he was fine, but he has lost his action and his appetite isn't very good either."

He added: "We would have loved to go to Korea, we tried everything but he just isn't right. I want to give the horse respect, I care about him a lot and I wouldn't want to see him perform badly, or even worst, get badly hurt."

As well as his groundbreaking US success, Rich Tapestry, who started his career with Dermot Weld in Ireland, has been a regular in Dubai with Group 3 wins in the 2014 Mahab Al Shimaal and the Al Shindagha Sprint earlier this year.