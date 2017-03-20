Rapper Dragon: wins the Hong Kong Derby from Pakistan Star PICTURE: Hong Kong Jockey Club

Dragon stars in Hong Kong Derby for Moreira

Report: Hong Kong, Sunday

Sha Tin: BMW Hong Kong Derby 2017, 1m2f, turf, 4yo

FAVOURITE Rapper Dragon (John Moore/Joao Moreira) ran out a convincing winner of the Hong Kong Derby, becoming the first horse to sweep the four-year-old Classic series.

Rapper Dragon had already won the Classic Mile and nine-furlong Classic Cup, and he proved just as effective over ten furlongs, comfortably holding the customary late challenge of Pakistan Star, who had also finished runner-up in the Classic Cup.

Pakistan Star, who was ridden by Silvestre de Sousa, came with a strong charge but could never get on terms with Rapper Dragon, who found plenty and won with a degree of authority. Beauty Generation was third.

Rapper Dragon provided Moreira with a first Hong Kong Derby, while it was Moore's sixth success.

"I got emotional, I was saying to everyone beforehand that it was the race I wanted to win the most and thanks to God that I achieved that," Moreira said.

Trainer reaction

Moore said: "This is a really classy animal, he's done everything right, he progressed through the classes, today was the grand final and we won it."

Regarding future targets, Moore added: "We're going to toss-up between the Champions Mile and the QEII. I want to dodge Werther though, the way Werther's working at the moment - his work the other morning was just unbelievable.

"Rapper Dragon's got versatility so I'm sure I can freshen him up and bring him back to the mile - he's got the gate speed, so I'm sure he'd be a live chance in the Champions Mile."