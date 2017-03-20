Search our News Archive

SEARCH FOR HEADLINE

FROM DATE*

Calendar

TO DATE

Calendar

 

News stories which have appeared on the website are available free of charge but stories which have appeared in the newspaper are only available when you join Members' Club. *NOTE: The archive runs from January 1, 2006 to present

Rapper Dragon

Rapper Dragon: wins the Hong Kong Derby from Pakistan Star

  PICTURE: Hong Kong Jockey Club  

Dragon stars in Hong Kong Derby for Moreira

 By Tony McFadden 8:43AM 19 MAR 2017 

Report: Hong Kong, Sunday

Sha Tin: BMW Hong Kong Derby 2017, 1m2f, turf, 4yo

FAVOURITE Rapper Dragon (John Moore/Joao Moreira) ran out a convincing winner of the Hong Kong Derby, becoming the first horse to sweep the four-year-old Classic series.

Rapper Dragon had already won the Classic Mile and nine-furlong Classic Cup, and he proved just as effective over ten furlongs, comfortably holding the customary late challenge of Pakistan Star, who had also finished runner-up in the Classic Cup.

Pakistan Star, who was ridden by Silvestre de Sousa, came with a strong charge but could never get on terms with Rapper Dragon, who found plenty and won with a degree of authority. Beauty Generation was third.

Rapper Dragon provided Moreira with a first Hong Kong Derby, while it was Moore's sixth success.

"I got emotional, I was saying to everyone beforehand that it was the race I wanted to win the most and thanks to God that I achieved that," Moreira said.

Trainer reaction

Moore said: "This is a really classy animal, he's done everything right, he progressed through the classes, today was the grand final and we won it."

Regarding future targets, Moore added: "We're going to toss-up between the Champions Mile and the QEII. I want to dodge Werther though, the way Werther's working at the moment - his work the other morning was just unbelievable.

"Rapper Dragon's got versatility so I'm sure I can freshen him up and bring him back to the mile - he's got the gate speed, so I'm sure he'd be a live chance in the Champions Mile."

 
News Archive

Search