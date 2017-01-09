Search our News Archive

William Hill shopfront

William Hill: firm was hit by unfavourable results in December

  PICTURE: David Dew  

Hills profit hit by unfavourable results

 By Tony McFadden 7:08AM 9 JAN 2017 

WILLIAM HILL on Monday announced a full-year operating of around £260 million for 2016.

The firm had been expected to report profit between £260 million to £280 million but unfavourable football and horseracing results in December meant that the figure was at the bottom end of the scale.

Philip Bowcock, Interim CEO, said: "Importantly, the improvements we saw in wagering in online and Australia in the second half have continued in recent weeks.

"However, all four divisions saw customer-friendly results at the back end of the year, which translated into profits being c£20m below our prior expectations.

"With key underlying trends continuing to be positive, the recent run of sporting results have not changed our confidence in a better performance in 2017."

The 2016 final results will be announced on Friday, 24 February 2017.

At 7.20am William Hill's share price was 297.70p.

 
