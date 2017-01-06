King George and Breeders' Cup Turf winner Highland Reel PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Highland Reel up for Eclipse award in US

KING GEORGE and Breeders' Cup Turf winner Highland Reel is among the finalists for the 2016 Eclipse Awards, which recognise the leading performers in North America.

As the winner of one of the US's leading turf contests, Highland Reel's inclusion in the list is no surprise. He is up against the former French-trained Flintshire, a dual Grade 1 winner in the States last year and runner-up in the Turf, and Breeders' Cup Mile winner Tourist.

Also nominated for an award is Queen's Trust, who landed the Filly & Mare Turf at the Breeders' Cup meeting for Sir Michael Stoute on her only run in America. She is up for the three-year-old filly award with Cathryn Sophia and Songbird, who went unbeaten until Beholder edged her out in the Filly & Mare Classic.

Royal Ascot winners Lady Aurelia and Tepin, two North American-trained horses whose campaigns were fought partly or largely abroad, are also nominated in the two-year-old filly and female turf horse categories respectively.

The main award, horse of the year, allows another meeting between Arrogate and California Chrome, who fought out a thrilling finish to the Breeders' Cup Classic with the former coming out on top. Songbird is also in the nominations for that category.

Owners, breeders, trainers, jockeys and apprentices are also recognised alongside the horses at the Eclipse Awards, which will take place at Gulfstream Park on January 21. That is precisely a week before Arrogate and California Chrome will lock horns on the same track in the inaugural Pegasus World Cup.

Eclipse Award finalists:

Horse of the Year: Arrogate, California Chrome, Songbird

Two-Year-Old Male: Classic Empire, Not This Time, Practical Joke

Two-Year-Old Filly: Champagne Room, Lady Aurelia, New Money Honey

Three-Year-Old Male: Arrogate, Exaggerator, Nyquist

Three-Year-Old Filly: Cathryn Sophia, Queen’s Trust (GB), Songbird

Older Dirt Male: California Chrome, Frosted, Lord Nelson

Older Dirt Female: Beholder, Cavorting, Stellar Wind

Male Sprinter: A.P. Indian, Drefong, Lord Nelson

Female Sprinter: Finest City, Haveyougoneaway, Paulassilverlining

Male Turf Horse: Flintshire (GB), Highland Reel (IRE), Tourist

Female Turf Horse: Lady Eli, Miss Temple City, Tepin

Steeplechase Horse: Rawnaq (IRE), Scorpiancer (IRE), Top Striker

Owner: Juddmonte Farms, Inc., Kenneth and Sarah Ramsey, Spendthrift Farm LLC

Breeder: Clearsky Farms, Darley, WinStar Farm, LLC

Trainer: Bob Baffert, Chad Brown, Mark Casse

Jockey: Javier Castellano, Jose Ortiz, Mike Smith

Apprentice Jockey: Kevin Gomez, Lane Luzzi, Luis Ocasio