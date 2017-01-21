Fontwell: temperatures have been much colder than forecast PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Hereford to inspect on Saturday for Sunday card

HEREFORD has brought forward a planned inspection of the course to 2pm on Saturday from 8am on Sunday.

Initially the course was due to hold an inspection on Sunday morning for racing later the same day, but officials changed their plans following updated weather forecasts.

An update from the course read: "Inspection brought forward to 2pm today on the basis of the updated forecast, and having looked at the course at 10.45am.

"The updated forecast is for temperatures to reach 3C this afternoon and could get as cold as -6C overnight."

Fontwell's fixture on Sunday will also have to pass an inspection with officials planning to look at 8am on Sunday.

Ed Arkell, clerk of the course at Fontwell, said: "It's cold. It's -3C and frozen and the temperature's not due to rise above 4C. It's a less cold night tonight than it was last night but still below freezing. Tomorrow it's overcast and not much above 3C so we'll look in the morning.

"It's been tricky because forecasters have been under egging minimum temperatures by 2-3C every night, so it's been less cold on the forecast than it has been in reality."