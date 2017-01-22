Fontwell: temperatures have been much colder than forecast PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Hereford Sunday meeting cancelled

THERE will be no racing at Hereford on Sunday after the result of an inspection originally brought forward to 2pm on Saturday was called early, with the decision that the meeting would be cancelled.

Initially the course was due to hold an inspection on Sunday morning for racing later the same day, but officials changed their plans following updated weather forecasts.

An update from the course read: "The track is unraceable, frozen in places under the covers and elsewhere. It has deteriorated since earlier today and shows no sign of improvement with the forecast."

Fontwell's fixture on Sunday will also have to pass an inspection with officials planning to look at 8am on Sunday.

Ed Arkell, clerk of the course at Fontwell, said: "It's cold. It's -3C and frozen and the temperature's not due to rise above 4C. It's a less cold night tonight than it was last night but still below freezing. Tomorrow it's overcast and not much above 3C so we'll look in the morning.

"It's been tricky because forecasters have been under egging minimum temperatures by 2-3C every night, so it's been less cold on the forecast than it has been in reality."