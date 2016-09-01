Sizing John: now trained by Jessica Harrington, as is Supasundae PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

De Bromhead blow as Potts remove final horses

THE multiple Grade 1-winning partnership between Henry de Bromhead and leading owners Alan and Ann Potts has come to an end following the removal of 13 horses from the Waterford trainer’s stable last week.

Sizing John, one of last season’s elite novice chasers, is now being trained by Jessica Harrington, who has also been sent the smart Supasundae. The mud-loving grey Smashing is among those to have joined Mouse Morris. Colm Murphy and Jim Dreaper are the other beneficiaries of the shock decision to completely dispense with De Bromhead’s services.

All four trainers were already on the Potts roster.

De Bromhead’s association with the Pottses yielded tremendous success at the highest level, spearheaded by the superlative feats of dual Cheltenham Festival hero Sizing Europe.

The 2011 Champion Chase winner was responsible for eight of the ten Grade 1 triumphs De Bromhead and the Pottses enjoyed together since landing the 2008 Irish Champion Hurdle field by eight lengths.

'It would be a blow to any stable'

“The horses left last week,” De Bromhead confirmed yesterday, although he would not be drawn on the reasons behind the departure of owners who were surpassed by only Gigginstown Stud, JP McManus and Rich Ricci in last season’s owners’ title championship.

De Bromhead added: “It would be a blow to any stable, but we wish them the best of luck. Alan and Ann have been great supporters over the years but things move on and we’ll drive on again now. We enjoyed a lot of success together, winning the Champion Chase with Sizing Europe, and winning our first Grade 1 together in the Irish Champion Hurdle was brilliant.”

Despite the loss of such classy operators as Sizing John, Smashing and Supasundae, De Bromhead, who still has more than 50 horses at his Knockeen stable on the outskirts of Waterford, was magnanimous about the development.

“We have a lot of nice horses to look forward to for the season ahead,” he added.

