Henry Candy: sending several runners for the owners to Beverley

Pedro Serrano set for first start in four years

THE dust had barely settled on the London 2012 Olympics and Frankel was still dazzling the racing world the last time one runner at Beverley on Saturday was seen on a racecourse.

Bridging a mammoth gap of nearly four years to his only other start, Pedro Serrano returns in the 5f maiden in what rates as a remarkable display of patience by trainer Henry Candy and owners Six Too Many.

A grand total of 1,450 days has passed since the 42,000gns purchase finished a promising second on his debut in a 6f two-year-old maiden at Kempton and connections are understandably cautious about the now six-year-old gelding's comeback.

"He's had an awful lot of tendon trouble," said Candy. "He's been off for years, so God knows how he'll react, but he's got ability. It's a bit of a longshot."

Pedro Serrano, described as "a bit of a madman" by his trainer, will wear cheekpieces and a hood and will join two stablemates in the same ownership on the card.

"It's a bit of an outing for the owners, who are based all over, as we're taking up Son Of Africa for the Beverley Bullet and Iconic for one of the handicaps and he's just filling up the box," added Candy.