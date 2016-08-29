Limato (left): second in the Nunthorpe Stakes last month PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Limato to contest Sprint Cup with Twilight out

IT'S Limato in, Twilight Son out for Henry Candy in Saturday's 32Red Sprint Cup as the trainer shuffled his pack for the Group 1 contest at the request of his owners.

July Cup winner Limato will be given the chance to secure a second Group 1 win of the season after he was among 17 horses declared on Thursday, but last year's Haydock winner Twilight Son is set to head straight to Ascot next month for the Qipco Champions Sprint.

The reversal of plans comes after Candy had initially said Haydock was unlikely for Limato after his second to Mecca's Angel in the Nunthorpe last month, with the trainer believing the four-year-old is at his best when given plenty of time between his races.

Following the news, Paddy Power cut Limato to 7-4 favourite (from 5-1) for Saturday's feature sprint, while he is a best-priced 5-2 chance with Betfred.

Hoping rain stays away

Candy will also be hoping his initial desire for rain at Haydock for Twilight Son, who operates better on softer ground, does now not arrive with Limato best when racing on ground on the firmer side of good.

He said on Thursday: "The plans were made on the wishes of the owners of both horses. Limato won't run if there is any mention of soft in the going, though.

"Twilight Son is 100 per cent and he goes straight to Ascot for the Champions Sprint."

The Sprint Cup meeting gets underway on Thursday and after 2mm of rain on Wednesday, a further 8mm could fall over Friday and Saturday before the off at 4.30.

The going is currently described as good.

Thereafter yet to be decided

After his Nunthorpe effort, a trip to America for the Breeders' Cup had been nominated as the main target for Limato, and when asked about plans, Candy added: "Mr Jacobs will make a decision on where we go with Limato later on."

Commonwealth Cup winner Quiet Reflection, who is a general 9-2 second favourite, heads the 16 other runners in the race, alongside the likes of Gordon Lord Byron, The Tin Man, Kachy, Sole Power and Magical Memory.