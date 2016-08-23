Limato: July Cup winner may replace stablemate Twilight Son at Haydock PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Candy puts Limato back into Sprint Cup picture



LIMATO is back in contention to run in Saturday’s 32Red Sprint Cup after being put on standby to replace stablemate Twilight Son should the ground at Haydock come up fast.

The brilliant Darley July Cup winner, who finished second to Mecca’s Angel in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York this month, had been removed from the Sprint Cup betting after trainer Henry Candy suggested the race might come too soon after York.

However, Limato has been confirmed at today’s five-day declaration stage for the Group 1 alongside last year’s winner Twilight Son, who has shown his best form on an easier surface.

“If the ground at Haydock is firm Twilight Son will not run and then we’d see about Limato but I’d have to be 100 per cent happy with him,” said Candy.

“Limato seems absolutely fine but then he always does. It’s a tough one to call as every time I’ve tried to run him within three weeks it hasn’t really come off but I suppose he’s a year older now so it possibly might.”

Showers forecast

Haydock clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright on Sunday said spells of rain are forecast during the week and that he expected the ground to be on the easy side of good, which would allow Twilight Son, who finished down the field in the July Cup on unsuitably fast ground last time, to defend his title.

Pontefract Listed winner supplemented

Two supplementary entries were received for the feature race on Saturday. As expected Qatar Stewards' Cup winner Dancing Star has been added to the field, as has Mehronissa who most recently won a Listed Fillies' Stakes over six furlongs at Pontefract for trainer Ed Vaughan.

Connections of the pair have each stumped up £15,600 to supplement their runners, to bring the total number of entries to 19 at the five-day confirmation stage.

A notable absentee from the list was Prix Maurice de Gheest winner Signs Of Blessing, who was a 7-1 chance before declarations were made for trainer Francois Rohaut.

How they bet

Limato has been reinstated into the Sprint Cup betting as a general 5-1 chance while Twilight Son can be backed at 7-1 with bet365. Quiet Reflection heads the market at a general 9-2.

Dancing Star has been trimmed slighty into a general 7-1 shot, whilst Mehronissa enters the market at 33-1 with the sponsors.