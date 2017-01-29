Sha Tin racecourse held its Chinese New Year card on Monday PICTURE: Getty Images

Helene Paragon lands Stewards' Cup at Sha Tin

HONG KONG MILE runner-up Helene Paragon landed a belated first Group 1 success as he pounced under Tommy Berry to win the Stewards' Cup, the feature race on Sha Tin's Chinese New Year card.

RELATED LINKS Full result

The race was an especially memorable one for trainer John Moore, who with Joyful Trinity in second and Able Friend third landed a remarkable one-two-three.

Beauty Flame and Contentment shared the running until the field turned into the straight, but the former soon wilted and, while Contentment kept on, he was passed by Helene Paragon over 100 yards out and swamped in the shadow of the post, finishing fourth.

Helene Paragon had been sent off favourite after Able Friend and Beauty Only, the latter his conqueror in the Mile, had been handed the widest two stalls.

Those draws seemed to do for their chances. Beauty Only finished well down the outside to claim fifth without ever really threatening, while Able Friend could well be called an unlucky loser, getting no run at all until a furlong out and finishing with running left.

Helene Paragon, drawn three, made the best of that advantage, enjoying a clear run around and looking the likeliest winner some way out.